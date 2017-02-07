Photographing for Gucci Mane, Migos, Young Thug, and More: Noisey Meets Cam Kirk

As Atlanta’s come to cement itself as one of the most influential music scenes in the world, Cam Kirk has been capturing it. The young photographer has become the go-to snapper for the likes of Future, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, and more. On top of shooting for high profile magazines like XXL and The Fader, he helped Noisey produce our series on rap music in Atlanta, held multiple exhibitions in Atlanta, and published a book of his photography. Noisey returns to Atlanta at 10 PM EST tonight on VICELAND—watch the trailer—and here, Zach Goldbaum sits down with Cam Kirk to learn what it’s like to be the eye of young Atlanta.