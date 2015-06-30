Phrosties Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
1 ¾ ounces|50 ml El Dorado 3-year rum
¾ ounce|20 ml mezcal
1 ¾ ounces|50 ml date simple syrup
2 ¾ ounces|80 ml buttermilk
4 dashes angostura bitters
¾ ounce|20 ml Ayinger Bräu Weisse
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Combine all ingredients and ¾ ounce|20 ml water into a slushy machine and pour when chilled. Feel free to mix with different food dyes to make it look festive. Stick in the freezer until you’re ready to serve it.
- Garnish with a chocolate covered banana slice.
From We Made Your Favorite Illegal Summer Drinks Taste Even Better
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.