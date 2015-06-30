Phrosties Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients



1 ¾ ounces|50 ml El Dorado 3-year rum

¾ ounce|20 ml mezcal

1 ¾ ounces|50 ml date simple syrup

2 ¾ ounces|80 ml buttermilk

4 dashes angostura bitters

¾ ounce|20 ml Ayinger Bräu Weisse

Directions

Combine all ingredients and ¾ ounce|20 ml water into a slushy machine and pour when chilled. Feel free to mix with different food dyes to make it look festive. Stick in the freezer until you’re ready to serve it. Garnish with a chocolate covered banana slice.

