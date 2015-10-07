Pickled Carrots Recipe

Makes: a lot
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 34 days
Ingredients
for the pickling liquid:
8 ½ cups|2011 ml white distilled vinegar
1 ¼ cups|250 grams granulated sugar
1 fresh or dried bay leaf
2 teaspoons ground cumin
⅛ teaspoon ground turmeric
4 pounds|1814 grams carrots
Directions
Bring 4 cups|946 ml of water, sugar, and vinegar to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in turmeric and cumin. Pour the mixture over carrots and put into a sealed container. Let sit for 34 days before eating.
