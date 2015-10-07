Pickled Carrots Recipe

Makes: a lot

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 34 days

Ingredients

for the pickling liquid:

8 ½ cups|2011 ml white distilled vinegar

1 ¼ cups|250 grams granulated sugar

1 fresh or dried bay leaf

2 teaspoons ground cumin

⅛ teaspoon ground turmeric

4 pounds|1814 grams carrots

Directions

Bring 4 cups|946 ml of water, sugar, and vinegar to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in turmeric and cumin. Pour the mixture over carrots and put into a sealed container. Let sit for 3­4 days before eating.

