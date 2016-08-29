Chipotle Pickled Eggs Recipe

Servings: 10
Ingredients
10 medium eggs
500 ml apple cider vinegar
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1 white onion, quartered
1 tablespoon sea salt
2 tablespoons granulated (raw) sugar
5 tinned chipotle chilies in adobo sauce
2 dried chipotles, ground
Directions
- Place the eggs in a medium-sized pan of water and bring to the boil. Cook over a medium to low heat for 7 minutes, then drain. Transfer to a bowl filled with ice-cold water to cool down.
- Peel the eggs in the water (this will help to keep the egg whites perfectly smooth) and transfer to a clean jar.
- Combine the vinegar, garlic, onion, salt, sugar, chilies in adobo sauce, ground dried chipotles and 17 ounces|500 ml water in a pan and bring to the boil. Cook and simmer for about 30 minutes, over medium to high heat, until the onion is translucent.
- Remove the vinegar-brine from the heat and immediately pour over the eggs in the jar to cover well. Put on the lid and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 3 days before eating. The pickled eggs will keep for up to 1 week. Serve with a packet of your favorite crisps!
Author Note: This recipe is courtesy of Freddie Janssen’s cookbook, Pickled: Over 60 inspiring recipes for Pickling, Kimchi, Vinegars & More.
