Chipotle Pickled Eggs Recipe

Servings: 10

Ingredients

10 medium eggs

500 ml apple cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 white onion, quartered

1 tablespoon sea salt

2 tablespoons granulated (raw) sugar

5 tinned chipotle chilies in adobo sauce

2 dried chipotles, ground

Directions

Place the eggs in a medium-sized pan of water and bring to the boil. Cook over a medium to low heat for 7 minutes, then drain. Transfer to a bowl filled with ice-cold water to cool down. Peel the eggs in the water (this will help to keep the egg whites perfectly smooth) and transfer to a clean jar. Combine the vinegar, garlic, onion, salt, sugar, chilies in adobo sauce, ground dried chipotles and 17 ounces|500 ml water in a pan and bring to the boil. Cook and simmer for about 30 minutes, over medium to high heat, until the onion is translucent. Remove the vinegar-brine from the heat and immediately pour over the eggs in the jar to cover well. Put on the lid and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 3 days before eating. The pickled eggs will keep for up to 1 week. Serve with a packet of your favorite crisps!

Author Note: This recipe is courtesy of Freddie Janssen’s cookbook, Pickled: Over 60 inspiring recipes for Pickling, Kimchi, Vinegars & More.

From How-To: Make Chipotle Pickled Eggs and Amsterdam Pickled Onions

