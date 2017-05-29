Pinoy-Style Ribs Recipe

“Call me and tell me how good they are.”
Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 4 ½ hours
Ingredients
for the meat:
2 racks pork ribs, cleaned
for the rub:
¼ cup garlic powder
¼ cup onion powder
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoon smoked paprika
½ cup kosher salt
2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons ground ginger
for the BBQ sauce:
2 cups banana ketchup
½ to 1 red chile, minced
¾ cup|180 ml soy sauce
¾ cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons minced garlic
¼ cup|125 ml white wine
Directions
- Combine all rub ingredients. Massage rub into ribs and let sit for 2 hours in the refrigerator.
- In a hotel pan with perforated bottom, place ribs upright. Place balls of aluminum paper in between racks to separate. Cover the whole pan with aluminum foil tightly.
- Place ribs in oven for 2 ½ hours at 250°F.
- While ribs are cooking, make the BBQ sauce by simmering all ingredients over medium-low.
- When ribs are done, slather with BBQ sauce and place under the broiler to caramelize.
- Plate and eat immediately.
