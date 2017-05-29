Pinoy-Style Ribs Recipe

“Call me and tell me how good they are.”

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 4 ½ hours

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the meat:

2 racks pork ribs, cleaned

for the rub:

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ cup onion powder

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoon smoked paprika

½ cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons ground ginger

for the BBQ sauce:

2 cups banana ketchup

½ to 1 red chile, minced

¾ cup|180 ml soy sauce

¾ cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons minced garlic

¼ cup|125 ml white wine

Directions

Combine all rub ingredients. Massage rub into ribs and let sit for 2 hours in the refrigerator. In a hotel pan with perforated bottom, place ribs upright. Place balls of aluminum paper in between racks to separate. Cover the whole pan with aluminum foil tightly. Place ribs in oven for 2 ½ hours at 250°F. While ribs are cooking, make the BBQ sauce by simmering all ingredients over medium-low. When ribs are done, slather with BBQ sauce and place under the broiler to caramelize. Plate and eat immediately.

From How-To: Make Pinoy-Style Ribs

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.