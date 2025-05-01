Pisces, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For romantic, dreamy, and intuitive Pisces: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

Your cosmic forecast for May begins with two notable alignments: a square between the waxing crescent Moon and Neptune and a conjunction of Venus and Neptune. First, the waxing crescent Moon’s square with your ruling planet suggests conflict in matters of personal growth and development. Unexpected change-ups or directional shifts might throw you off your rhythm, which is understandably frustrating. Give yourself the space to mourn the progress you lost, but be careful not to waste too much time. No one will pull you out of this slump but you, Pisces. And unfortunately, you tend to be prone to self-deprecating thought patterns. Resist the urge to wallow.

Neptune and Venus’ conjunction should help ease the worst of the friction. This combination encourages emotional and spiritual healing, both within ourselves and in intimate relationships. Pay attention to the problem areas in these connections. If you were to take away the minutiae of any given confrontation, you would likely find that there are recurring themes underlying your arguments and theirs. Remove the fluff, and start tending to the roots. Neptune’s intuitive energy lends itself nicely to Venus’ domain over love and finances, guiding us to follow our heart in these deeply personal matters.

On May 4, Pluto retrograde shifts into place. This faraway planet typically governs the subconscious realm and mysterious aspects of the natural world, like death, rebirth, and transformation. When retrograde, Pluto invites us to look for these elements within us. Secret desires, hidden urges, and unspoken thoughts are likely to bubble to the surface. This creates the potential for a highly affirming or extremely uncomfortable confrontation. Whether you’re happy with what comes up to the surface during Pluto retrograde or not, this chance to meet it offers an invaluable growth opportunity. You might also find yourself pondering larger-than-life questions of death and rebirth. Explore these feelings and questions without letting them overwhelm you. We don’t always get every answer we want, Pisces. But fortunately, you have plenty of sensitive intuition to guide you forward with or without this wisdom.

Your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon on May 8, which is a helpful cosmic boost during an otherwise conflict-heavy lunar phase. The waxing gibbous Moon urges you to reflect on what is and isn’t working in your life. This process naturally tends to point out flaws and pitfalls in our behavior, logic, and connections with the outside world. Unsurprisingly, these revelations can be tough pills to swallow. Considering its positive relationship to Neptune, this alignment suggests that it was time to expand your mental and emotional horizons anyway. The waxing gibbous Moon was just the final catalytic push you needed. Accept the help, PIsces.

Several days later, the Moon reaches its peak strength in Scorpio on May 12. Full Moons always tend to be powerful celestial events, but its Scorpio placement makes things feel even more intense. Scorpio’s forte lies in perception, power flow, and ruthlessness. This month’s full Moon in this shadowy, oft-misunderstood domain invites you to analyze the structure of your close relationships. This includes personal, professional, or platonic connections. Are you content with the balance of power, or do things feel off? Identifying when the power leans more in your favor can be especially difficult. Practice radical honesty when considering these questions, Pisces. You can hobble along in an unbalanced relationship for a little while. But eventually, one side will either give up or take over. Either scenario should be avoided if possible.

Gemini season begins the following week as the Sun shifts into this domain on May 20. This air-dominant placement of the ego-driven Sun invites greater curiosity, intellectual expression, and versatility into the cosmos. You can capitalize on this cosmic season’s energy by pursuing new interests, forging new connections with others, and practicing your adaptability skills. Rather than focusing on how you can change your circumstances, Gemini season invites you to explore how you can make do with what you have. It’s a time for greater resourcefulness and creativity. When the going gets tough, the tough get going, so they say.

The stars help ease you into a more reflective, easy-going headspace around May 22 as the waning crescent Moon conjoins with your ruling planet. You can’t control everything that happens around you, Pisces. You can only control your reactions to it. A coinciding sextile between the Sun and Neptune reinforces this ego-centric idea that your focus should be on your own actions, not the potential actions of others. This small shift in perspective can make a world of difference and allow you to focus on what’s actually important. Be wary of unnecessary distractions. If you find that those around you are trying to push them on you anyway, don’t be afraid to put your foot down.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Gemini on May 27. This introspective lunar phase’s placement in social Gemini calls us to analyze how we express ourselves to those around us and how we receive information from them in return. As someone who is acutely empathetic to others’ emotions, letting their feelings bleed over into your reality is a real risk. Under the rejuvenating shadow of the new Moon, the cosmos invites you to separate yourself from matters that objectively have nothing to do with you. There is a fine line to walk between supporting others and turning yourself into a martyr for their benefit, Pisces.

Your cosmic forecast for May ends with a trine between the waxing crescent Moon and Neptune, inviting you to bear down on your dreams and start pursuing your heart’s desires more intentionally. No one is going to make that time for you, stargazer. That onus is entirely on you. While your anxieties and fears might perceive this as a cosmic punishment at first, rest assured, it is one of the cosmos’ finest blessings. Getting to be in charge of how and when you chase your dreams is hardly a curse. Responsibility doesn’t necessarily have to be negative. Proceed with courage, dear stargazer.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.