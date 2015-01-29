Pizza Bagel Bites Recipe

Prep time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

10.5 grams instant yeast

1 1/4 tablespoons malt

1/3 cup oil

4 1/2 tablespoons honey

5 cups warm water

9 1/2 cups high-gluten flour

4 tablespoons kosher salt

5 1/2 cups old dough

seeds of choice (sesame, poppy)

tomato sauce

cheese

pepperoni (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 460° F. In an electric mixer with a dough hook, mix yeast, water, and honey together. Let stand for about 5 minutes.

2. Add rest of ingredients and mix for about 10 minutes until dough can “pull a window.” Place the dough in a clean, lightly oiled bowl, cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap, and let the dough rise at room temperature for one hour.

3. Portion dough to 4 oz. balls, then roll out into 4 inch long strands.

4. Next, take each strand by the ends and mold ends together to form a bagel shape.

5. Let bagels stand for 5 minutes and dump into honey water mixture for about 5 minutes. Strain and sprinkle seeds on the bagels, then bake in the oven for about 10 minutes.

6. Allow bagels to cool slightly. Reduce oven temperature to 375° F. Cut each bagel in half and top with your favorite tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Bake for 10 minutes to achieve bagel bite status.

From We Made All Your Favorite Super Bowl Snacks Even Better