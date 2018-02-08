Pizza Dough Recipe

Makes 2 pizzas
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 ½ cups|355 ml water heated 110-115° F
1 teaspoon active dry yeast
1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Whisk together the water, yeast, olive oil, and salt. Let the yeast foam for 5 minutes.
- Add in 3 cups of flour and use your dough hook to knead. Knead for a minimum of 5 minutes, until the dough is smooth and just slightly tacky, but not sticky. Add the additional ½ cup of flour, if needed, and knead until smooth.
- Place the dough in a large, well oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and put in a warm place to proof for 1 hour, or wrap the dough in plastic wrap and store in your refrigerator until you’re ready to use it. If using the dough from the refrigerator, let it come to room temperature before working with it.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .