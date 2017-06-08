Plantain Chips Recipe

Servings: a crowd

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 plantains, peeled and thinly sliced

canola oil, for frying

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F|176°C. Working in batches, fry the plantains, stirring occasionally so they don’t stick together, until golden, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the plantains to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Plantains will crisp up as they sit.

