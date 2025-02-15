Plastic Takeout Containers Are Bad for Your Heart

When I tell you that nothing is safe anymore, I’m not exaggerating. We can add plastic takeout containers to the list of things we think are harmless but are actually a threat.

As we move away from paper straws back to the good ole’ plastic ones of yesteryear, the plastic industry is once again under fire, this time after a new study conducted by Chinese researchers finds that these containers increase our risk of congestive heart failure.

The report states that “a positive correlation between high plastic exposure frequency and the risk of congestive heart failure” has been discovered.

This comes at an inconvenient time as the past five years have seen us gravitate even more towards ordering out thanks to the ease and accessibility of apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Plastic Takeout Containers Are Bad for Your Health

It turns out all of those plastic boxes we had dropped off at our doorsteps may be doing more harm than simply being a vessel that carries food that may or may not upset our stomachs.

The study tracked more than 3,000 people over three decades who consistently utilized these containers in that timeframe and studied their cardiovascular systems.

What was uncovered is that “high-frequency exposure to plastics” leads to higher odds of heart failure. I suppose it’s not the biggest shocker in the world. By now, we’re more than aware that the material comes with risks due to the chemicals like BPA that are found in plastic. Using plastic utensils, and in this case, having our food sit in these boxes, means that those chemicals are all around our food.

The study also exposed rats to melted-down plastic containers to uncover the chemicals to further study the effects. This process showed that this “altered the intestinal microenvironment, affected gut microbiota composition, and modified gut microbiota metabolites.” There was also heart damage noticed in those same rats.

Going a step further, researchers want you to know that these chemicals only intensify when we head towards our microwave. Combining those two mechanisms for three minutes “can release as many as 4.22 million microplastics per square centimeter.” I can’t wrap my head around what that exactly looks like but anytime you hear “million” and it involves some sort of bacteria, it can’t be good, right?

So maybe do yourselves a favor and consider eating in this weekend. Your heart will thank you.