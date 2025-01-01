Playstation Plus’ January Monthly Games Are Certainly, Uh... Interesting!

To be fair, though, I’m leaning more toward “excitement” here than “disappointed.” So, Sony/PlayStation revealed January’s PlayStation Plus monthly incentives to kick off the new year! And I’m definitely majorly excited for one of them and… kinda apathetic about the other two? Let’s dig into it.

First on the PlayStation Plus docket is… Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. A legacy likely everyone knows about without me having to explicitly throw my two cents into the mix. However, I’ll gladly download it for free and have it be a goof-off experiment with friends! I’ll say this: if ever a time I’m most likely to give the game a chance, it’s now. The story won’t be new because I watched all of the cutscenes, but, hey. PlayStation Plus’ monthly games, again, are free. So, no notes, Sony!

Next, we have: Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered! Which is exciting if you’re into the series. It’s one of the games in the franchise with the best reviews, so that’s something. Can you tell I typically don’t rock with the Need for Speed franchise? I told y’all — I like silly, gimmicky racing games. Hot Wheels Unleashed? Hell yeah. Need for Speed? Eh. I did put many hours into Need for Speed: Underground back in the day, though! At least it’s a nice spread of variety for PlayStation Plus!

but it’s this last PlayStation plus game that has me excited

Finally, to elevate the playing field substantially, we have The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. Look, I’m a narrative lad. I love weird, story-driven games. I’ve been eager to play The Stanley Parable for so long. Now? PlayStation Plus came through to give me exactly that! Somehow, I’ve gone all this time with zero spoilers surrounding the game. So, I’m ready for a fresh, blissfully ignorant start to one of the most weird-ass narrative games in the industry!

You’ll be able to download all three games on January 7. Also, you have just enough time until then to download last month’s December PlayStation Plus monthly games before they go away for good. Seriously, if you haven’t downloaded December’s games yet, do it.