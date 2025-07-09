PlayStation Plus July 2025 Wave 2 Goes Big With ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, ‘Twisted Metal,’ and More

The drought is finally over, as PlayStation Plus is actually good again. This month, Sony is giving players massive titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Twisted Metal. Here are the best games you should check out in the PS Plus July 2025 catalog.

Wave 2 PlayStation Plus Games in July 2025

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Game Platforms Date Arriving Cyberpunk 2077 PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) July 9 Abiotic Factor PS5 (Extra, Premium) July 22 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden PS5 (Extra, Premium) July 15 Bluey: The Videogame PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) July 15 Planet Zoo PS5 (Extra, Premium) July 15 Risk of Rain 2 PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) July 15 Tropico 6 PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) July 15 New World: Aeternum PS5 (Extra, Premium) July 15 Twisted Metal 3 PS4, PS5 (Premium) July 15 Twisted Metal 4 PS4, PS5 (Premium) July 15

Our Playstation Plus Game Recommendations

Screenshot: PlayStation

As I said earlier, PlayStation Plus is pretty stacked for July 2025. The massive library update is a part of Sony’s PS Plus 15th Anniversary celebration. So, it makes sense why they have brought out some big titles to honor the subscription service.

Videos by VICE

‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The first game I want to recommend is Cyberpunk 2077. Shocking, I know. However, if you would have told me in 2022 that CD Projekt Red’s first-person RPG would end up being one of my favorite games of all time, I would have called you crazy. We all know the story about the game’s disastrous launch. I actually find it quite amusing that PlayStation refunded and removed the game off PSN back then, and now it’s being used to celebrate the 15th anniversary of PS Plus. Seriously, what a comeback story!

But in 2025, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best RPGs to have ever been released. The game easily has hundreds of hours of content that will keep you busy for months. I will still boot up the game just to explore Night City, because it truly feels like a living city. Did I mention that Sony is also giving PlayStation Plus subscribers a 30% discount for the game’s Phantom Liberty DLC? I also can’t recommend the expansion enough, as it’s basically a 20-hour action film.

‘Risk of Rain 2’

Screenshot: Hopoo Games

The second game you should definitely check out is Risk of Rain 2. When it was first revealed that the series would make the jump to 3D, I was pretty skeptical. But I’ve now spent hundreds of hours in the indie roguelike, as it really is that good. In fact, I actually am surprised there aren’t more roguelikes that are fully 3D, as it truly opens up the genre.

The sheer number of enemies that can fly in from the sky and all around you is really challenging. But it also makes it all the more satisfying when you get a broken build. Lastly, I want to recommend Twisted Metal 3 and 4. Maybe it’s because I’m a ’90s kid, but I still have a soft spot for Sweet Tooth and the vehicular combat game.