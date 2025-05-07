PlayStation Studios has Welcomed a New Team to the Fold, teamLFG

Today on the PlayStation Blog, Hermen Hulst, CEO of Studio Business Group at PlayStation Studios, announced the formation of a new studio. teamLFG is made up of former Bungie devs and devs who worked on Halo, League of Legends, and Fortnite. And they’re working on a new game right now. And also, they’re incorporating frogs somewhere in their plans, I guess?

What in the world is a “frog-type game”?

Screenshot: Square Enix

teamLFG, which stands for “Looking For Group” (I would have guessed that second or third), is working on what they call “a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games.” This is an interesting combination of inspirations. I can’t even wrap my head around what this might look like. Would be cool to get some new take on Power Stone-style gameplay, though. Wild to me that no one else has really taken a shot there.

The PlayStation studio says that “We will make immersive multiplayer worlds propelled by action games that players can learn, play, and master for countless hours. We want to build our games with our communities, inviting players to be a part of our development process through early access playtests.” This is going to be a live-service game. While I’ve made my feelings known about those games in the past? If anyone can pull it off, it’s a group of devs that have handled some of the most successful ones to date.

I’m still very excited by the announcement, but simultaneously puzzled because what could “Frog-type” game possibly mean? Frogger? A Budweiser Frog roguelike? Or maybe, just maybe, a Souls-like featuring the Chrono Trigger GOAT, Frog — AKA Glenn. Not to be confused with the king of blown 3-1 leads, Glenn “Doc” Rivers, who some would say has a very frog-like voice. At any rate, teamLFG seems to have a pretty good handle on what they want the game to be. And, to this point, PlayStation has been mostly good about giving devs the space to make the games they want. It’s just a matter of execution. So, hopefully, they stick the landing.