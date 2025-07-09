Please Stop Leaving Us Jars of Pee, Scottish Clinics Beg

A medical clinic in Fraserburgh, Scotland, has had enough. Locals have a nasty habit of just casually dropping off bags and jars of their own pee rather than submitting it through proper channels.

Caught by UPI’s Ben Hooper, The Saltoun Surgery recently posted a plea on social media, asking residents, practically begging them, to stop submitting unsolicited and, frankly, questionably packaged pee samples.

Videos by VICE

Folks have been strolling in with jars, jugs, and what appeared to be emptied containers of jam that had their once delicious contents replaced with urine. Often entirely unprompted. It’s almost like people think the clinic is accepting pee donations. As if people need urine transplants.

Doctors say the trend has reached such ridiculous levels that it’s gumming up the gears of everyday medical operations. So now, unless a doctor specifically asks for a sample, the answer is no, we will not accept your pee under any circumstances.

Scottish Clinics Beg Locals to Stop Dropping Off Unsolicited Jars of Pee

That should be an easy directive that anyone would be able to follow without effort. But from the sound of it seems like such a simple ask might be met with an uprising, an angry mob of people holding containers of loose pee for reasons they cannot explain, but are supernaturally compelled to drop this pee water off at Saltoun Surgery and a variety of clinics throughout the UK.

One anonymous physician confirmed to The Times that this isn’t an isolated Incident. Clinics across the UK are slapping up signs begging people to keep their bodily fluids to themselves unless asked, as if this were some kind of epidemic.

Most of the unsolicited samples, they say, come from elderly patients worried about UTIs. But for some reason, they decided to skip the part where they talk to a doctor first.

The British Medical Association Scotland chimed in, explaining you can’t just drop off any old drop of urine in a plastic baggie that you got lying around. There’s a process to this. If you do that, someone has to test it, and then track down the patient, interpret the results, and then maybe even send it off for a second opinion.

Randomly dropping off your pee siphons time and resources away from patients who need immediate care.

Also, doctors are pointing out that you need a lot more than someone’s urine to diagnose something. A proper one-on-one examination is usually the first step. Dropping your pee off on someone’s doorstep is a little presumptuous.

I understand there is a sense of urgency when trying to find out what’s wrong with you. And a sense of embarrassment that could come along with having to confront another human being about an issue that could have something to do with your genitals.

But it feels like people should be even more embarrassed about pulling up to a clinic in the dead of night to drop off a jar of spaghetti sauce filled with urine. Have some shame and a little respect for proper pee protocol.