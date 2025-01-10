Please Take a Chance on This Week’s Epic Games Store Free Game -- It’s the Only Time I Sympathized With Billionaires

No, we aren’t getting free daily Epic Games Store offerings anymore. But, we get free weekly games! This week’s title, Turmoil, is a game I’m sure most people would, unfortunately, write off. But, trust me, after a few hours, I can proudly say Turmoil is a deceptively engaging strategy experience. It’s basically “Capitalism Simulator.” It turned me into a vindictive billionaire.

The basic premise is this: you’re an aspiring oil baron. You hire a “dowser” to approximate where oil might be. Then, you buy an oil rig and click and drag down into the ground to see if you can find the oil deposit. You buy horses to carry the oil to sell, you buy a silo to store the oil, and the layers continue from there! There are competing vendors you can sell your oil to, but their prices fluctuate by the second.

Yes, thanks to the Epic Games Store, I’m deep in the Turmoil rabbit hole. If you read a breakdown of what you’ll be doing, it’s not going to be the dopamine farm of actually experiencing the game. Oh, did I mention you’re facing off against three other folks to see who can make the most money? Between oil extractions, you have to bid on a plot of land in hopes of finding oil-rich areas. Other people can snipe your bid — and beautiful chaos follows!

this epic games store free title is an underrated gem

Never in a video game have I uttered the words, “Well, what do I pay you for, boy?!” Turmoil did that. I had a personal character arc where I kept spilling oil, which hurt my bottom line. Everyone else made more money than I did, and I could never find a good plot of land. Then, it clicked. I bought market advantages where one vendor’s prices couldn’t drop below a certain number. I upgraded my pipe infrastructure. Now, I was the sniper. I could challenge and bully other people for fertile land.

So, the Epic Games Store turned me into a capitalistic apex predator. A greedy, efficient bastard who yells at underpaid dowsers for not finding oil fast enough. Who took pleasure in making more money than my rivals. Who wasn’t afraid to do whatever it took to come out on top. And those are just the opening hours of the game. So, if you want a personal lesson in ethics and morality? Boot up the Epic Games Store and play Turmoil.