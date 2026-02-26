Pokémon Champions Datamined in Pokémon HOME – Release May Be Closer Than Expected

The Pokémon Champions release date could be happening sooner than many expected. According to a new leak, assets for the online competitive game were recently discovered in Pokémon HOME, sparking speculation that its launch may happen soon after Pokémon Day 2026.

Pokémon Champions App Icon Found in Pokémon HOME Datamine

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Despite being featured in multiple Pokémon Presents, we still do not have a Pokémon Champions release date. In fact, the competitive multiplayer has only had a “2026” release window since it was first revealed at the Pokémon Day 2025 celebration last year. However, the wait may finally be over, as a new leak might have just hinted at its potential launch window.

According to a leak posted by Kurt ‘Kaphotics’ on X, a datamine of Pokémon HOME recently revealed the Pokémon Champions app icon. This means that the cloud service is now having assets from Champions added to it. Of course, this has also sparked speculation among Pokémon fans that a release could be imminent.

Screenshot: X @Kaphotics

It should be pointed out that Kaphotics never specified a Pokémon Champions release date. However, the popular dataminer discovering the Pokémon Champions app icon in HOME isn’t nothing either. While it doesn’t guarantee a launch this week, it’s possible that The Pokémon Company is preparing to release it soon. Especially if assets are now being added to Pokémon HOME.

Could Pokémon Champions Launch on Pokémon Day 2026?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

After the Pokémon Champions app icon was leaked, some players theorized that it could be released on Pokémon Day 2026. After all, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen have already been confirmed to launch on February 27 after the Pokémon 30th anniversary livestream ends. However, before you get too excited, this might not be likely according to Kaphotics.

In a second post on X, the dataminer clarified his views on a potential Pokémon Champions Pokémon Day 2026 release. “It’s entirely possible, but probably won’t. Releasing a new online multiplayer game on a Friday, considering time zones… have fun supporting that surge. As some have already noticed, this asset is from HOME.”

Why a Shadowdrop Might Not Happen

Screenshot: X @Kaphotics

Kaphotic’s make a very valid point. If The Pokémon Company were to shadowdrop Pokémon Champions on such short notice, its servers would likely be a nightmare. Plus, if we look at past online Pokémon games such as Pokémon Unite, these titles usually had server tests before launch.

As epic as a Pokémon Champions release on Pokémon Day 2026 would be, that might be asking for too much. Still, the fact that Pokémon HOME is now getting assets related to Pokémon Champions could be a sign that it’s launching sooner rather than later.

With Champions already confirmed to be releasing sometime in 2026, this could mean its launch won’t be in the second half of the year. If we are really lucky, we could see a Pokémon Champions release soon after Pokémon Day 2026.