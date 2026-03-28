Pokemon GO – All April 2026 Events, Raid Bosses, and Max Raids

A new month is right around the corner, which means that Pokemon GO players are getting ready to continue the Memories in Motion season and enjoy an exciting April full of events and battle raids.

Every Event Taking Place in Pokemon GO This April

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

The April 2026 Pokemon GO calendar is a pretty exciting one and offers players a ton of changes to engage with the usual Community Day and Max Battle Day events along with special activities like Sustainability Week and the big Steeled Resolve event towards the end of the month.

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Here is a full list of all of the April 2026 events so far:

Fashion Raid Day – April 4

Tinkatink April Community Day – April 11

Sustainability Week – April 14 – April 20

Riolu Hatch Day – April 18

Max Battle Day – April 25

Steeled Resolve – April 28 – May 4

Steeled Resolve: Taken Over – April 30 – May 4

All April 2026 Tier 5 Raids in Pokemon GO

Screenshot: Niantic

Trainers who are fans of PvE Battle Raids have an interesting lineup of Tier 5 bosses to confront during April 2026. The month kicks off with a chance to face off against Regidrago, before shifting focus to the return of Kyogre and Groudon.

Towards the end of the month Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele will appear as the transition to the May calendar rolls around. As always, keep in mind that additional Tier 5 bosses are likely to appear once details about some of the special events are shared.

Here are all of the April 2026 Tier 5 Raid Bosses we know about so far:

Regidrago – April 1 – April 7

Kyogre – April 8 – April 14

Groudon – April 15 – April 21

Tapu Koko – April 22 – April 28

Tapu Lele – April 29 – May 5

All April 2026 Mega Raids in Pokemon GO

Finally, the Pokemon GO Mega Raid schedule has also been revealed. These extra challenging battles require higher level teams and players will likely need to collaborate with more local players around their area to populate a competitive lobby.

Here is the full April 2026 Mega Raid schedule:

Mega Manectric – April 1 – April 7

Mega Aerodactyl – April 8 – April 14

Mega Alakazam – April 15 – April 21

Mega Sharpedo – April 22 – April 28

Mega Banette – April 29 – May 5

Similar to the tier 5 raid schedule, keep in mind that additional Mega Raids could pop up as different events are rotating in and out throughout the month.

That should be everything trainers need to know to prepare for all of their April 2026 adventures in Pokemon GO. More specific details about each event will be released as the activities get closer.

Pokemon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.