Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC Delayed, According to New Report

A new leak claims Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC is in the works. However, the report also claims the PL:ZA expansion was delayed from its original release window. Will this impact the release of Pokémon Gen 10?

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Was Supposed to Release in 2024

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While rumors of the game’s delay have been floating around since last year, a new leak claims that Pokémon Legends: Z-A was originally supposed to release in 2024. More importantly, the report also revealed that the upcoming RPG had DLC that should have already been released, as it was initially scheduled to launch in July 2025.

The new update comes from an August 29 post from CentroLeaks. “Pokémon Legends: Z-A was originally planned to launch in November 2024, and its DLC in July 2025. Of course, plans changed. We don’t know if the DLC plans have changed, but that was the original plan.”

Before you panic, it doesn’t appear that the DLC has been cancelled.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

In a follow-up post, CentroLeaks clarified that the Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC is still likely going to happen. “We don’t have any information about how the delay affected the DLC. However, considering a recent comment by Riddler Khu, it sounds like DLC is still happening.”

Of course, take this with a major grain of salt. Although it should be pointed out that there have been major PL:ZA leaks since 2024, and all of them have been proven real at this point. So this latest rumor could have some steam to it.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Interestingly, the new leak also had a brief mention of Pokémon Gen 10. With the Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC seemingly being confirmed, that means it’s going to release sometime in 2026. However, with the expansion dropping next year, many fans were wondering if that means Pokémon Gen 10 is also going to be pushed back.

In a follow-up post on X, CentroLeaks claimed that Pokémon Gen 10 was also delayed and was supposed to originally launch this year as well. “Gen 10 is happening next year. The original plan was also to have Gen 10 in 2025.”

If all of this is true, it’s unclear why Pokémon Gen 10 and PL:ZA were both delayed. However, many speculate it had to do with the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 being pushed back to June 2025.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

With Pokémon Legends: Z-A launching on October 16, 2025, we might have a good idea of when potential DLC could be released. Based on previous DLC, it could launch between April and June of 2026.

Although if this leak is true, it again means the PL:ZA expansion was originally scheduled to release last month. As a result, the upcoming DLC might be further along in development than we think. In that case, we could get it much sooner in 2026.

As far as Pokémon Gen 10 goes, I assume that it will launch in November next year if it doesn’t get delayed. Most mainline Pokémon games launch either in October or later in the Fall season.