Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Introduces Series’ First “Multi-Gendered” Pokémon

Players have discovered that the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension features the Nintendo franchise’s first multi-gendered Pokémon. The surprise PLZA Mega Evolution combines both Meowstic genders into a new form.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension has been out for a week now, and many Switch 2 players are still completing the expansion. However, one PLZA player discovered that Mega Meowstic features a new form the series has never had before: a multi-gendered Pokémon. The user shared their findings in a thread on the LegendsZA subreddit, and there is actually a pretty neat biology explanation for Meowstic’s new design.

Reddit user ‘UnderteamFCA’ explained the phenomenon in a comment. “Mega Meowstic seems to be based on bilateral gynandromorphism, a condition in which the individual presents both male and female phenotypes distributed on each side of the body. This phenomenon is quite rare, but it is more commonly found in the field of entomology. It is more visible in species displaying strong sexual dimorphism (where male and female possess strong physical differences), such as Meowstic!”

As someone who doesn’t understand anything about biology or entomology, that is still really interesting. Ever since Pokémon Red and Green debuted in 1996, the Game Freak RPG has featured male and female versions of Pokémon. Over the years, there have also been genderless Pokémon in the series, such as Legendaries like Lugia or Mewtwo. However, this is the first time the series has used an in-game mechanic to combine two gender types into one.

Players React to Multi-Gendered Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC

Most fans reacted to the new multi-gendered Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Evolution positively. Many players just thought the idea of combining two types into one looked awesome. But some also liked that Game Freak was willing to further explore the biology-themed roots of the franchise. After all, Pokémon was based on creator Satoshi Tajiri’s love of insect collecting as a child.

“Mega Meowstic is genuinely one of the sickest-looking Megas ever done,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another reacted to the new Mega Evolution and commented, “I’ve wanted a Meowstic form that combined traits of the male and female designs for so long, and I’m so glad it’s finally a thing! Now I want a Mega Jellicent that does something similar.”

It’s important to point out that the user said Mega Meowstic is “based on” bilateral gynandromorphism. So it’s unclear how far the game actually goes lore-wise with it. It might just have the appearance of the phenomena. Interestingly, Korrina says, “Mega Meowstic looks wild – like it’s got elements of a male and female combined.” So take what you will from that.

How to Get Mega Meowstic in Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC

If you’ve read the above description of Mega Meowstic and now want to get the Pokémon, you will need to own the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to unlock compared to other evolutions in Mega Dimension.

Step 1: Progress the main Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC story by completing Hyperspace Lumiose research points.

Progress the main Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC story by completing Hyperspace Lumiose research points. Step 2: You will eventually unlock the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 4 Mission main story quest. Enter the portal to face off against Meowstic.

You will eventually unlock the Hyperspace Lumiose Survey No. 4 Mission main story quest. Enter the portal to face off against Meowstic. Step 3: Defeat the Rogue Mega Meowstic battle.

Defeat the Rogue Mega Meowstic battle. Step 4: You will automatically unlock the Meowsticite Mega Evolution stone.

The cool thing about Meowsticite is that it works on either the male or female Meowstic in your party. The two are interchangeable, so as long as you equip it with the Mega Stone in the Satchel menu, it will be able to evolve into its multi-gendered form while in battle.