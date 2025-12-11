Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Finally Adds Shiny Legendary Pokémon — Full List Explained

Players have discovered the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension has finally added Shiny Legendary Pokémon for the first time in years. However, there are some limitations to the Hyperspace PLZA DLC feature.

Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Adds Much-Requested Shiny Pokémon Feature

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, X @missi890

When the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC released in 2023, many players were disappointed that every Legendary Pokémon was Shiny-locked. Trust me, I’m still let down that I couldn’t get a Shiny Shadow Rider Calyrex in Indigo Disk. So when the PLZA DLC was released, many Pokémon fans expected Game Freak to follow a similar pattern.

Videos by VICE

However, players have just discovered that Shiny Legendary Pokémon are actually back in PLZA! A Japanese player by the name of missi890 was the first to report the feature after stumbling across a Shiny Latias while exploring Hyperspace. The user uploaded an image of the encounter on X and exclaimed, “Shiny Latias is real!” Since then, players have discovered additional Shiny Legendaries in the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension.

Screenshot: X @JoeMerrick

Unfortunately, there might be some limitations to the new Shiny Pokémon feature. According to Serebii’s Joe Merrick, most of the Legendary Pokémon in the DLC are still Shiny-locked. “Seeing as people are seeing certain Pokémon being Shiny in Hyperspace Lumiose, yes, five of them can be. The rest are still locked.” The prolific Pokémon site owner then clarified that they actually looked at the game’s code to confirm this.

All Shiny Legendary Pokémon in the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While players initially thought that all Legendary Pokémon were available to catch as a Shiny in PLZA, this doesn’t appear to be the case. According to dataminers, there are only a total of five Legendaries that can be caught in their rare Shiny form. Which, yeah, I know is a total bummer. We were so close!

For your convenience, here is a list of all Shiny Legendary Pokémon in the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension:

Latias

Latios

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

All Shiny Locked Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC

Darkrai

Genesect

Gimmighoul (Gift version given in Side Quest)

(Gift version given in Side Quest) Groudon

Heatran

Hoopa

Keldeo

Kyogre

Magearna

Marshadow

Melmetal

Meltan

Meloetta

Rayquaza

Volcanion

Zeraora

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Yeah, that Shiny Legendary list is pretty short. But hey, at least it’s something. In the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, Latias and Latios, for example, were static encounters and were Shiny-locked. So this is players’ first chance to get the duo Shiny since 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield.

But it also makes you wonder: why did Game Freak choose these five Legendaries specifically to be non-static encounters in the PLZA DLC? If they could be Shiny hunted, why not the others? Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we’ll get an update that changes this.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

If you are going to Shiny hunt Legendaries in the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC, make sure to only focus on the five listed above. On the plus side, you can get a Shiny Garchomp Z when it’s eventually added to the game. It’s alternate color scheme looks incredible!