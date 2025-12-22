Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC May Still Be Missing Two New Mega Evolutions

Nintendo Switch 2 players believe that the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC, Mega Dimension, could still add new Mega Evolutions. According to Pokémon fans, there are still two Mega Evolution stones that have not yet appeared in PLZA.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC Players Believe Two Mega Evolutions Are Still Missing

Back in September, Game Freak released the first Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC trailer. In the teaser video, 16 new Mega Evolution stones were shown. Since Mega Dimension launched on December 10, all of the Mega Stones have been accounted for. At least, that’s what most fans believed. However, according to some eagle-eyed PLZA players, there are actually two Mega Stones from the trailer that have not appeared in the DLC yet.

The discovery was first reported on the LegendZA subreddit. A user made a thread titled, “There are still two unidentified Mega Stones from the Mega Dimension trailers.” In the topic, the Redditor posted a screenshot of the two images. At least at a glance, they do appear to be two Mega Evolution stones that are not currently in the game. The Pokémon fan further clarified that he has checked the game’s files and can’t find a match.

“These Mega Stones do not match up to any known new or existing Mega Stones (believe me, I double-checked). They could be placeholders, but it seems unlikely given every other stone seen was a new Mega. Which Pokémon do you guys think they could be for?” Many Pokémon fans reacted to the Reddit thread, speculating that we could get two new Mega Evolutions in a future Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mystery Gift event.

Could Mega Xerneas and Mega Yveltal Be Coming to Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC?

While it’s hard to guess a Mega Evolution based on a Mega Stone’s color alone, the obvious choice would be the Kalos box Legendaries. Could these be the stones for Mega Xerneas and Mega Yveltal? After all, it’s kind of insane that the two Gen 6 mascots didn’t get a new Mega form in Pokémon Legends Z-A. However, other players took to social media to voice their opinions on which Pokémon they could be for.

“Maybe just maybe… it’s the Charcadet line. That would make me so happy,” a user wrote. Another agreed and said, “This could redeem their shiny forms too.” Which, yeah, that would actually be awesome. Other players threw around Pokémon such as Tyrantrum and Aurorus. One fan even speculated that they could be Mega Z-Evolutions. “It’s going to be Charizard Z and Mewtwo Z.” Based on the colors being similar, I could totally see it.

Interestingly, it doesn’t appear to be Mega Garchomp Z. The Sinnoh Pokémon’s new evolution was leaked in November, so we know what its Mega Stone looks like. At this point, it’s pure speculation. The new Mega Evolutions could be rewards given out in future Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battle seasons.

Or they could just be scrapped Mega Evolutions. I wouldn’t even be shocked if they are actually in the game and the trailer just distorted the colors so they don’t look like the final in-game assets. Regardless, many are now curious about where these two missing Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Evolutions are.