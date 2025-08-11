Pokémon Sleep Could Get Major Feature Fans Have Been Asking for Since Launch

A Pokémon Sleep patent might have leaked a new feature coming to the game soon. The update would introduce a Pokémon franchise mechanic that Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting since the app’s launch in 2023.

Eagle-eyed Nintendo fans have discovered a new Pokémon Sleep patent that adds Pokémon trading to the game. Filed as JP Patent No. 7703801, the registered mechanic is tied to the game’s Cresselia vs. Darkrai event.

However, user ‘Nitoyon’ spotted that the patent also describes a trading system that would allow users to exchange items and Pokémon between accounts.

Screenshot: Reddit nitoyon

Pokémon Sleep Could Get Pokémon Trading

“What’s particularly noteworthy is paragraph 0043, which describes that ‘objects’ (i.e., Pokémon) associated with a user and that meet certain conditions may be traded or transferred to other users. This trading system seems to be designed in a way that prevents abuse by users with multiple accounts, as trading partners are matched randomly based on sleep timing.”

Interestingly, the patent also describes Pokémon having the potential to “transform” into new Pokémon.

Screenshot: IP Force JP

According to the Reddit thread, this might actually be tied to the Pokémon gaining a new skill after being traded. This would be similar to the mechanics that are used in Pokémon GO’s implementation of the trading feature.

Although it should be stated that patents are filed all the time that aren’t actually used, it still means that the Pokémon Company is at least thinking about trading in the sleeping app.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Sleep Really Needs Pokémon Home Though

I can’t scream this enough from the rooftops, but every Pokémon game needs Pokémon Home implementation.

Out of all the apps Nintendo has released over the years, the Pokédex cloud service has the potential to be the series’ most important mechanic. One of the biggest hurdles of the Nintendo franchise is having to leave behind Pokémon you’ve caught from previous generations.

Pokémon Home solved this problem by allowing you to transfer your characters over to a central Pokédex app. It doesn’t matter if you caught a Jigglypuff in Pokémon Red and Blue, or a Rayquaza in Ruby & Sapphire; you can still access them in the latest Pokémon title. Pokémon Home basically makes each game matter, as the connection you have with your characters is actually tangible.

While I’m excited about the idea of Pokémon Sleep potentially getting trading, the real killer app would be Pokémon Home. I’ll admit, as a hardcore Pokémon fan since 1997, I have only touched Pokémon Sleep a few times.

But I would seriously consider using it if I could get rare event Pokémon or Legendaries that I knew I could transfer over to my Home account. It’s a big reason I went back to playing Pokémon GO Raids after dropping the game for years.