Pokemon UNITE Mega Gyarados Stats, Abilities, & Attacks Explained

Mega Gyarados recently released in Pokemon UNITE as a unique Unite License. Mega Gyarados has a Novice difficulty level, and is a good all-rounder with strong ranged physical attacks. If you’re wondering what stats, moves, and abilities make up Mega Gyarados’ toolkit in Pokemon UNITE, all relevant information has been outlined in the guide below.

Mega Gyarados Stats, Best Matchups, & More in Pokemon UNITE

In Pokemon UNITE, Mega Gyarados is now available. In order to Mega Evolve in-game, players will need Gyarados to be level 9, and then use the Dragon Current move to Mega Evolve. This means that players should prioritize reaching level 9 as soon as possible, which can be achieved by playing rather aggressively and utilizing Intimidate to its full potential.

Targets that players should avoid at all costs due to disadvantages include Alolan Ninetales, Slowbro, Zacian, and Snorlax, among others. Even matchups can be found against many Pokemon such as Greninja, Venusaur, Alolan Raichu, Mew, Cinderace, and Suicune. Lastly, the most favorable or easy to win matchups will be found against Pokemon such as Delphox, Decidueye, Glaceon, Chandelure, Latios, Latias, Gardevoir, and more.

Mega Gyarados Stats, Ability, & Attacks

Difficulty: Intermediate

Damage Type: Physical

Attack Type: Melee

Role: All-Rounder

Ability – Mold Breaker: Damage this Pokemon deals ignores some of the opposing Pokemon’s Defense

Attack 1 – Dragon Breath: Has the user exhale a mighty gust, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon and leaving them paralyzed. If the user hits an opposing Pokemon with this move, the user’s basic attacks are boosted for a short time, dealing increased damage with increased basic attack speed. The more opposing Pokemon hit by this move, the greater the basic attack speed increase

Attack 2 – Waterfall: Has the user charge three times in a row at awesome speed, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. The user can change direction between each charge.

If the second charge hits an opposing Pokemon, the user is granted a shield. If the third charge hits an opposing Pokémon, the opposing Pokemon is thrown