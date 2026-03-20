Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Claims Fan-Favorite Feature Finally Returning in Gen 10

A new Pokémon Winds and Waves leak claims that the Gen 10 games could bring back a fan-favorite feature that completely changed how players catch Pokémon. If true, this would mark the return of one of Pokémon Legends Arceus’ biggest innovations. It’s a mechanic fans have been asking for ever since it was removed.

Pokémon Winds and Waves Catching Mechanic Leaked (Real-Time Catching Returns?)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Legends Arceus released in 2022, one of its most beloved features was its real-time catching mechanic. Players could use a reticle to freely aim and throw Poké Balls at wild Pokémon without having to battle. This was a game-changer, because it allowed players to sneak around the environment, and use traps to catch rarer Pokémon.

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According to a new leak, Pokémon Winds and Waves will bring back free-aim catching from Pokémon Legends Arceus. Yes, you read that right. According to a major Pokémon leaker that goes by “BallGuy”, the popular Arceus feature is making its return in Pokémon Gen 10 after skipping Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Screenshot: X @The_BallGuy

The leak was revealed in an exchange on X when a player asked, “Can we expect real-time catching in WiWa?” The popular BallGuy leaker then responded, “You can. At one point, I heard of a mechanic for charging balls before release. Unsure if this remained.”

Pokémon Winds and Waves Could Introduce a New Catching Mechanic

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The other interesting thing to come out of this leak is the potential for Pokémon Winds and Waves to have a new catching mechanic. As mentioned above, leaks claim that the Pokémon Gen 10 games at one point were experimenting with a “charging” mechanic. Players would reportedly be able to charge up their Poké Balls before throwing them at a Pokémon.

However, BallGuy clarified that he was no longer sure if the charging mechanic was kept in the final version of the game. Regardless, he doubled down, saying that the Legends Arceus real-time catching was back in the 2027 games. “Catching system remains. Rather, I haven’t heard something more on the additional Poké Ball mechanics.”

Is the Pokemon Winds and Waves Leak Legit?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While we should always take any of these Pokémon leaks with a healthy grain of salt, this one has a lot of steam behind it. First off, BallGuy has a pretty lengthy history of posting accurate leaks. The anonymous account clearly belongs to someone who has an inside connection with other leakers, as they’ve been posting credible leaks going back years now.

Also, as I’ve mentioned in previous articles before, many Pokémon Gen 10 leaks have been true. For example, we knew Gen 10 was called “Winds and Waves” a whole six months before it was officially revealed this year.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Most of these leaks come from official documents that were taken in a Game Freak security breach in 2024. As many of you know by now, this is known as the “teraleaks,” and almost all leaked Gen 10 information has come from it and is accurate.

However, it should be reiterated that these leaks also came from a much older build of the game. So even this Pokémon Winds and Waves catching mechanic could change when the games finally launch in 2027.