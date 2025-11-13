Poppy Announces New Album ‘Empty Hands,’ Drops Another Heavy Single

Following the release of her latest solo single, “Unravel,” Poppy has announced an upcoming album titled Empty Hands. Produced and co-written by past collaborator Jordan Fish, Empty Hands is scheduled to drop on January 23.

There’s a new single included with the announcement as well. “Bruised Sky” finds Poppy exploring the full range of her vocals, from staticky death growls to sharper melodic singing. Built on a heavy metalcore foundation, the single explodes with Poppy’s mid-range screams in the verses, transitioning into bright, clean vocals in the chorus.

The video has a similarly eerie, dark aesthetic as the “Unravel” visuals. But where “Unravel” featured an almost Wizard of Oz-esque tornado sequence, “Bruised Sky” leans more apocalyptic sci-fi. Still, there could possibly be several linked themes between the two, with transformation and rebirth coming to mind.

Poppy Plans New Album For 2026, aNNOUNCES SUPPORTING TOUR

In support of Empty Hands next year, Poppy has also announced plans for a tour. The Constantly Nowhere Tour will cover Australia in the first leg, then head into a UK/EU tour after. It kicks off on January 20 in Brisbane, with stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Fremantle. On March 4, Poppy heads to Glasgow to start the UK/EU leg, stopping in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, and London.

From March 13 to April 10, she’ll travel all over Europe, starting in the Netherlands and hitting France, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Italy, and more before concluding in Finland.

Poppy has been consistently busy in the past couple of years. In 2024, she released Negative Spaces, her sixth album. This marked her first album collaboration with Jordan Fish producing and co-writing. Earlier this year, she collaborated on the Babymetal track “From Me to U” from their album Metal Forth.

On September 4, Poppy joined Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante for the single “End Of You,” a trio that brought the hardcore world to its knees. Recently, she joined Linkin Park for several dates on their South American tour, even taking the stage to perform “One Step Closer.” Now, Poppy is gearing up for her next endeavor, and it sounds pretty good so far.

