Pork and Chive Dumplings Recipe

Makes 24 dumplings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|454 grams ground pork

2 tablespoons sherry cooking wine

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 teaspoons soy sauce

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces|57 grams garlic chives, finely chopped (about ½ cup)

24 boiled dumpling wrappers

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a medium bowl, use your hands to combine the pork, wine, ginger, soy sauce, and salt, and mix until well blended. Gently fold in the chives and mix until fully incorporated. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Holding a wrapper in your palm, use a fork to add about 1 tablespoon of the filling to the center of the wrapper, then lightly pat down the filling with the fork to get rid of any air bubbles. Once the filling is in place, cradle the wrapper in one hand, fold the edge closest to you over the filling, and pinch the dumpling shut. Then clasp one end of the dumpling between your thumb and index finger to pinch it shut; repeat on the other side of the dumpling. Now seal it for good: cradle the dumpling in your palms, clasping the sealed edge between your thumbs and index fingers, and squeeze it shut while pushing inward, making sure to squeeze out any air bubbles . The dumpling’s belly should form a teardrop shape between your thumbs, which will create the yuan bao shape. Inspect the dumpling for any fissures that could rupture during cooking and pinch them shut, leaving as little open space as possible between the filling and the sealed edge of the wrapper. This is the yuan bao. Repeat with the rest of the wrappers. Working in batches, add the dumplings to the pot, 6 at a time. Boil for 2 minutes on high, then reduce the heat to medium high and cook for 2 minutes, then reduce the heat again to medium and cook for 2 more minutes. The dumplings are ready a minute or so after they rise to the surface; their skins will turn puffy. Using a slotted spoon, gently transfer the dumplings to a plate and serve immediately. Bring the water back to a boil over high heat and finish remaining dumplings.

Reprinted from The Dumpling Galaxy Cookbook. Copyright © 2017 by Helen You. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.