Port of Call Cocktail Recipe

Serves 10

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

**INGREDIENTS

**

10 ounces|300 ml Navy Style rum

3 ⅓ ounces|100 ml batavia arrack

3 ⅓ ounces|100 ml overproof Jamaican rum

2 ½ ounces|75 ml pimento liqueur

6 ¾ ounces|200 ml tangerine juice

10 ounces|300 ml fresh lime juice

3 ⅓ ounces|100 ml Angostura bitters

**DIRECTIONS

**

Combine all ingredients in a non-reactive container, like a glass, plastic, or stainless steel bowl, and stir to mix. Serve over ice with citrus wedges (we love blood oranges).

This is part of a special series, Indulgence, which explores extravagant living in a time of restraint. It’s also in the September 2021 VICE magazine issue. Subscribe here.