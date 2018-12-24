Wow, Here’s Post Malone’s New Single, “Wow”

Let’s not waste time here. There’s a whole-ass Bad Bunny album for you to get through this morning, and you may or may not be involved in some sort of Christmas nonsense. So, Post Malone just released a new single. It’s called “Wow.” You can hear the song and watch its festive, animated video at the top of the page. Here are some of the lyrics:

Shawty mixing up the Vodka with the LaCroix, yeah

G-Wagen, G-Wagen, G-Wagen, G-Wagen

All the housewives pullin’ up

I got a lot of toys, 720S bumpin’ Fall Out Boy

Pete Wentz seems to have heard the song already:

Wow — pw (@petewentz) December 24, 2018

Thank you. That is all.

