Postmaster Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Post Office Worker

A New Jersey U.S. Postal Service postmaster has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a female employee in 2022.

Gabriel Ekram Pagabe Ali, 47, allegedly sexually assaulted a female city carrier assistant at the U.S. Post Office in Teaneck on November 26, 2022. Ali was arrested on Monday—nearly two years after the incident.

“A two-count indictment was unsealed today charging a U.S. Postal Service Postmaster with a federal civil rights violation for sexually assaulting a victim while acting under color of law and assaulting the victim, a federal employee, during the course of her official duties,” the Office of Public Affairs wrote in a press release.

NJ.com also reported that the perpetrator was accused of groping the victim’s breast and buttocks without her consent, according to officers. Additionally, he allegedly forced the woman into his office and a bathroom, despite her actively resisting him.

“Count One of the indictment charges Ali with depriving the victim of her right to bodily integrity when he sexually assaulted the victim,” the press release stated. “Count Two of the indictment charges Ali with forcibly assaulting the victim while she was engaged in official duties.”

According to the Office of Public Affairs, if Ali is convicted, he will face up to three years in prison for the civil rights count and eight years for the assault count.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” the press release continues. “The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is investigating the case.”