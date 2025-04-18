‘PowerWash Simulator 2’ Gets a Cool Dev Video

I’ve spoken about my love for PowerWash Simulator as a game I play to just turn my brain off and relax. To be honest, it still blows my mind that I enjoy it as much as I do. It’s a testament to the design of the game that it’s as fun as it is. FuturLab just released a video asking their devs to explain PowerWash Simulator 2 in 60 seconds, and it’s pretty awesome.

‘POWERWASH SIMULATOR 2’ IN 60 SECONDS

My favorite of these is Mark Ginbey, a writer on the game, further saying he’s forgotten the plot of the game. That’s right. The plot. If you haven’t played PowerWash Simulator — hell, even if you have, you may not know that there is an actual story in the game. It’s cleverly hidden in some text messages and the environment itself. But long story short, the world needs your powerwashing abilities. I promise I’m not joking.

As far as in-game PowerWash Simulator stuff, WE HAVE SOAP. In the first game, you could attach soap to your pressure washer, but you wouldn’t actually see it on the surfaces — it would just clean them really fast. This time around, though, there’s actual soap to put on the surfaces and wash off. And of course, there’s Mark Ginbey again, further explaining the insane plot details of the series. Apparently, somehow, you end up cleaning a van with fruit splattered all over it. I can’t wait to find out what fifth dimension of hell causes fruit-covered vans in-game.

On top of all of this, PowerWash Simulator 2 has online and split-screen co-op. You can take on jobs together or just kick it at your home base. And that home base is customizable with furniture and more. It looks like FuturLab is taking this series to new heights. Here’s hoping it gets as wild as Goat Simulator, maybe Coffee Stain and FuturLab could still knock a collaboration off the gaming bucket list. [Editor’s Note: Or we could get a ‘Breaking Bad’ collab! …Yes, I want to clean a dirty meth lab. No, I won’t clarify why.]