PREMIERE: Gates Blend Resonance and Exuberance Together in Their New Video “Habit”

Gates is a band out of New Brunswick, NJ that pushes together and molds different genres and sounds to create a steady, emotive mix. Today the band is announcing their sophomore record Parallel Lives, which is due out June 3. To kick off the album release, the band is premiering their new video for “Habit,” which incorporates footage from each aspect of the band’s being including touring and recording. Sonically the band has pushed forward their songwriting ability to new heights, allowing their music to fluctuate between moments of catchiness and resonance. Guitar chords and reverberation more commonly associated with post-rock or shoegaze will drift into soaring, affirming choruses allowing one to feel the energy of the band and the song even more. It’s a perfect taste of what’s to come with Parallel Lives, showing the band’s dedication to pure, sweet songs.

Watch the video for “Habit,” and pre-order Parallel Lives right here for physical, and here for iTunes.