PREMIERE: Watch METZ’s Cagey New Video for “Spit You Out”

The future of Sub-Pop hardcore lives in the form of three ruthless dudes known as METZ, the Toronto band behind this year’s acclaimed punk record II. Today, they’ve released an official video for “Spit You Out,” a menacing track off of II that pits indsustrail noise against the grungy label godheads. This video comes in between a break on the band’s extensive world tour in support of II, picking up in Asia after the new year. Check out video “Spit You Out,” directed by the band and edited by Scott Cudmore, premiering below.

Tour Dates

Jan. 09 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair # ^

Jan. 11 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel # ^

Jan. 12 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church # ^

Jan. 13 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom #

Jan. 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg #

Jan. 16 – Chicago, IL – Metro #

# w/ Bully

^ w/ So Pitted