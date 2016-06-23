Los Evo Jedis Remix The Pet Shop Boys’ “Twenty-something” and Chronicle San Diego’s Harsh Realities in This Video

The Pet Shop Boys have pulled off a trick that most bands who’ve been around as long as them totally fail to do. Despite forming in 1981, over 30 years ago, they are still relevant. They still sound exciting. The most exciting thing you can put to the Rolling Stones in the last decade is “Moves Like Jagger,” and that’s not even really their song, is it?

It’s probably because of this continuing sway that the release of their latest single “Twenty-something” has attracted the interest of an international array of producers when it came to finding remixers for the track. With one on the way from Kornél Kovács, the beefed out release is going to pack plenty in the way of re-imagined versions, and today we are psyched to bring you the video premiere from another remixer, Puerto Rican producers Los Evo Jedis.

The video for the track takes unseen footage from the already released video directed by Gavin Filipiak, which follows an ex-con trying to traverse the world of new released life in the uncompromising terrain of Sherman Heights, San Diego. Chronicling the hardships of debt, relationships and keeping a family afloat—while facing the enormous struggling of attempting to re-enter the workplace with a criminal record. Dealing with the very Pet Shop Boys-esque concerns of battling against the cyclical inevitability of inner-city life, it pulls of the rare trick of packing a message and looking as good as it sounds.

Check the whole video out below, you crazy Twenty-something.