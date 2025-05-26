PS5 Pro Gets Price Drop for PlayStation Days of Play 2025 – Plus All Game Discounts

Sony is reportedly gearing up to offer a price drop on the PS5 Pro for its annual PlayStation Days of Play 2025 sale. The console originally launched at a staggeringly high retail price. However, starting on May 28, players will finally be able to get the PlayStation 5 Pro at a lower price.

PS5 Pro Gets Discounted

Screenshot: Sony

A recent report by Insider Gaming confirms that Sony is planning to cut the PS5 Pro’s price from $699 down to $649. The reduced pricing will reportedly go live on May 28, 2025, as part of the PlayStation Days of Play 2025 sale. The new retail listing reflects a 7% discount from its initial launch price, which has remained unchanged since the console debuted in November 2024.

While not the largest price drop, it’s better than nothing—especially considering recent rumors that Sony was contemplating a price increase due to economic tariffs. It’s unclear whether the new PS5 Pro price is permanent or just a temporary deal as part of the annual PlayStation sale. So, if you’re thinking about picking up a PS5 Pro, now is probably the best time to do it.

I can’t even imagine how hard it’ll be to get the console in 2026 when GTA 6 releases. And the PS5 Pro isn’t the only thing being discounted—over thirty major games are also going on sale. Below, we’ll list every title included in the PlayStation Days of Play 2025 sale.

All Game Discounts Included in the PlayStation Days of Play 2025

Screenshot: PlayStation

Game Sales Price Old Price Sackboy: A Big Adventure $19.99 $59.99 Destruction Allstars $9.99 $19.99 Returnal $29.99 $69.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $39.99 $69.99 Gran Turismo 7 $29.99 $69.99 Demon’s Souls $29.99 $69.99 Astro Bot $49.99 $59.99 PS5 MLB THE SHOW 25 – Standard Edition $49.99 $69.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $19.99 $49.99 Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition $79.99 $179.99 Horizon Forbidden West $29.99 $49.99 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition $39.99 $59.99 The Last of Us Part I $29.99 $69.99 MLB The Show 23 $19.99 $29.99 The Last of Us Part II Remastered $29.99 $49.99 The Nioh Collection $19.99 $69.99 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19.99 $49.99 God of War: Ragnarok $29.99 $69.99 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.99 $69.99 Rise of the Ronin $39.99 $69.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $39.99 $69.99 Until Dawn $39.99 $59.99 Helldivers 2 $29.99 $39.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition $129.99 $229.99 MLB The Show 24 $19.99 $29.99 MLB The Show 24 Collector’s Edition $49.99 $59.99 Lego Horizon Adventures $29.99 $59.99 Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered $29.99 $49.99 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.99 $69.99

Game Recommendations

Screenshot: FromSoftware

As far as the best games worth picking up, I would honestly recommend Demon’s Souls—$29 is a steal. Bluepoint’s remake is not only stellar, but it’s also one of the best-looking games currently on PS5 Pro. Although I do have to warn you, it’s definitely more difficult than FromSoftware’s recent titles, such as Elden Ring, so play it at your own risk.

Other games I think are worth checking out include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Rise of the Ronin. The sequel is basically a bigger and better version of Insomniac’s 2018 title. However, Spider-Man 2 does have some shortcomings, like the lack of DLC or post-launch support. Still, its new sale price of $29 makes it totally worth picking up for the main story campaign alone.

Finally, Rise of the Ronin is pretty underrated. While Ghost of Tsushima has a better story and graphics, I think Ronin has better combat. Team Ninja’s RPG is more action-oriented and seriously a blast to play. And of course, if you haven’t checked out any of the Horizon Zero Dawn games, there’s no better time to do so.