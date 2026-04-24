PS6 Handheld Was Reportedly Shown Off to PlayStation Studios Recently

A new leak claims that Sony recently briefed PlayStation Studios developers on the PS6 Handheld. If true, it means the long-rumored device is real. Here is everything we know about the next-gen PlayStation 6 portable that is supposedly launching in 2027.

PS6 Handheld Might Have Been Confirmed in PlayStation Studios Briefing

Screenshot: PlayStation

Back in 2025, we reported that a PS6 Handheld had been leaked by hardware insiders. According to the rumor, Sony is going to be releasing two PlayStation 6 SKUs when it eventually launches. The first would be a much more powerful standalone home console, and the second would be a PS6 Handheld that has its own GPU and memory.

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However, a recent rumor has claiming that Sony has briefed PlayStation Studios on the PS6 Handheld. According to Reddit, the “leak” supposedly originated from ClickR3 podcast host Spawn Wave. Apparently, during a recent upload on YouTube, the host told viewers that he had heard that PlayStation developers had recently been briefed on the next-gen portable.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Although, interestingly, the video has since been taken down. The r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, which saw the clip, posted a summary of it: “SpawnWave from the ClickR3 podcast claimed that playstation studios were briefed on the PS6 handheld today, he thinks a report from Insider Gaming is coming soon. It also seems he wasn’t aware that he was live at the time of saying this.”

So yeah, not exactly the strongest leak source here. Plus, it’s important to point out that Spawn Wave reportedly said “he heard.” It didn’t exactly come off as definitive. I guess if we see an Insider Gaming report about the PS6 Handheld anytime soon, then that would verify this latest leak. Still, I would take this rumor with a major grain of salt.

Everything We Know About the PS6 Handheld So Far

Screenshot: PlayStation

While the jury is still out about this latest PS6 Handheld rumor, we actually know a lot about the device due to multiple leaks. For those out of the loop, often console hardware leaks come from official manufacturing documents.

For example, gaming publishers have to sign contracts with AMD years in advance, and production of parts also starts fairly early. As a result, console hardware leaks are usually pretty accurate.

So with that said, here is everything we know about the PS6 Handheld so far:

It will reportedly plays games natively at PS5-levels of quality.

The PS6 Handheld will launch at the same time as PlayStation 6 as a separate SKU.

According to leaked PS6 Handheld specs, it’s 50% more powerful than the Xbox Rog Ally X.

It will have backwards compatibility with both PS4 and PS5 games.

Like Switch 2, it will have a docked mode that enables better performance.

PS6 Handheld will have a 16CU RDNA iGPU clocked at 1.20GHz in handheld mode and 1.65GHz in docked mode.

The next-gen handheld will take advantage of PS5 Low-Power mode, which will let it maintain 60 FPS when played portably.

PS6 Handheld is rumored to start being manufactured in early 2027, and could launch later that year or in early 2028.

Are the PS6 Leaks Legitimate?

Screenshot: PlayStation

Of course, it’s important to reiterate that we should take all of this with a grain of salt. While most console hardware leaks tend to be accurate, this is still not officially confirmed by Sony. In fact, they haven’t even confirmed that a PS6 Handheld is even in development.

However, that is what also makes this latest rumor interesting. If PlayStation Studios were, in fact, briefed on the PS6 Handheld recently, it not only confirms it’s real, but it also means the device will likely get announced later this year or sometime in early 2027.