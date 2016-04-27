PREMIERE: Get Lost in Psychedelic Witchcraft’s Occult 70s Doom Blues

Psychedelic Witchcraft’s new album, The Vision, sounds almost exactly how you’d expect a record from a band with a name like theirs to sound: vintage 70s rock with a fuzzy low end, a few hits of acid rock, and the expected occult overtones. However, their sound is elevated to new heights by vocalist Virginia Monti, who’s sultry, soulful croon draws heavily from the blues and colors the recording with interesting, unexpected shades of gray.

Italy’s heavy music legacy has always been a little creepy; if we’re not talking Mortuary Drape‘s cobwebbed black metal, we’re paying tribute to the technicolor horror of Goblin and Ennio Morricone’s haunting soundscapes. Psychedelic Witchcraft fits right into that legacy, and adds an extra layer of chilling feminine menace for good measure.

Videos by VICE

Submit to The Vision in its entirety below; it’s out on CD, vinyl, and digital on 4/29 via Soulseller Records