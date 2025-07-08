Public Enemy Wants the United States To Ban Firearms: ‘Stop Putting a Price Tag on the Heads of Our Children’

Last month, Public Enemy broke a years-long silence with “March Madness,” a brand new song that takes on the modern U.S. political landscape, including the very divisive issue of gun control.

Now, in an Op-Ep for Newsweek, Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav is making the rap group’s position very clear, saying they believe the only appropriate solution to gun violence is to ban guns.

Videos by VICE

“I fear for my kids when I drop them off at school. Our schools aren’t safe and our kids aren’t safe,” Flav writes. “This is because gun protection laws are weak. Guns are falling into the hands of the wrong people. I would know. I went to jail because of guns. I ended up on Rikers Island. So I am speaking from first-hand experience.”

Play video

“Fear and power are two of the biggest emotions that drive us. America is being built on fear. You have people who are scared. And these people are fighting for gun rights to protect themselves. They wouldn’t have to protect themselves if all guns were banned. Fear is a powerful, short-term motivator. We need to flip it so it can break through to be a positive and valuable resource. Let our fear of losing our children be more powerful than our fear of our next-door neighbor.”

“I hope this song, ‘March Madness,’ reignites the conversation. I hope this song sparks change. I hope this anthem gives a voice to those who feel powerless against a system of power and greed,” Flav continued. “I hope we can come together to create a wall of unity with peace and togetherness that is so strong, no one can divide and tear us down. As my partner, Chuck D, says: ‘I would rather live in peace than rest in peace.’ I hope the same for my children and all children.”

“March Madness” is Public Enemy’s first song in five years

On June 19th, the legendary hip-hop group dropped “March Madness,” amid their ongoing world tour. It’s a bold, protest track calling a community to action against “crooked politicians” and the epidemic of gun violence.

“Too much talk, we know you don’t care … and 911 is still a joke,” Flavor Flav declares in the song, referencing one of the group’s biggest songs, from their 1990 record Fear of a Black Planet (one of the greatest rap albums of all time). Chuck D adds, “Kids are supposed to have fun — none of this ‘run for cover for your life,’ son … even kindergarten needs security … parents dropping their children in fear.”

All immediate proceeds from the track will be donated to The Black Music Action Coalition Human Rights Fund and Everytown, a non-profit organization against gun violence.