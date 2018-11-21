Three Hospitalized After Pusha-T Show in Toronto Erupts Into Onstage Brawl

Three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries last night after a Pusha-T concert at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto suddenly erupted into a brawl. Fan-shot footage from the event appears to show drinks being thrown onstage during the performance before a handful of audience members attempt to rush the stage.

Rapper Pusha T was attacked on stage at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall tonight. He accused Drake of paying people to throw beer at him https://t.co/tvf3Rb2Hss — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) November 21, 2018

Push went backstage while security tried to handle the matter, but he returned soon after to perform “Infrared,” on which he takes subliminal shots at Toronto superstar and verbal sparring partner Drake. A separate video shows Push saying that someone “paid” people to “throw beer” at him. He also played “I Don’t Like” and “The Story of Adidon“—the song that started his summer altercation with Drake—before the show closed.

Pusha response after getting rushed at Daytona concert in Toronto@WORLDSTAR pic.twitter.com/RGSclP0Krg — andrew (@shadesofgr4y) November 21, 2018

Noisey has reached out to representatives for Pusha-T for comment. We’ll update this piece if and when we hear back.

