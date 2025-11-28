R.E.M.’s First Top 10 Hit Was Quite Misunderstood and ‘Incredibly Violent,’ Says Michael Stipe

Back in the late 80s, R.E.M. landed their very first top 10 hit. The song was “The One I Love”, and even now, that chorus hook is starting to echo through your brain. Interestingly, the track is actually more misunderstood than how you remember. In fact, frontman Michael Stipe once called it an “incredibly violent” song.

Landing on the radio waves in 1987, “The One I Love” was the first single from R.E.M.’s fifth full-length studio album, Document. While the song might seem like a sweet sentiment on the surface, Stipe previously told Musician magazine that the song’s real meaning was “incredibly violent.”

“It’s very clear that it’s about using people over and over again,” he said, per All Music reviewer Denise Sullivan. In her review of the tune, Sullivan noted that the chorus repeating “fire” many times “was part of a larger theme on the album, which referred consistently to the various symbolic aspects of the element.”

Stipe also confessed, in a separate conversation with Rolling Stone, that he didn’t really know where the inspiration for the song came from. “I don’t know. That song just came up from somewhere, and I recognized it as being real violent and awful,” Stipe said in ’87, per Ultimate Classic Rock. “But it wasn’t directed at any one person.”

The lyrics of “The One I Love” are fairly simple. The majority of the song is Stipe singing: “This one goes out to the one I love. This one goes out to the one I’ve left behind. A simple prop to occupy my time. This one goes out to the one I love.”

Michael Stipe wrote the lyrics for “The One I Love,” but R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck first came up with the melody

“I would never, ever write a song like that,” Stipe added in his Rolling Stone interview. “Even if there was one person in the world thinking, ‘This song is about me,’ I could never sing it or put it out.”

As for the song’s musical structure, the story goes that R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck wrote the song’s main riff while sitting on his front porch.

“I remember Peter showing me that riff and thinking it was pretty cool, and then the rest of the song flowed from there,” bassist Mike Mills told Uncut, per Songfacts. “We played the whole song as an instrumental until Michael came up with some vocals for it.”