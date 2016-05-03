Here’s Another Radiohead Album Teaser, Featuring New Music and Some Twee Ritual Sacrifice

Radiohead have been up to some creepy ass shit recently. First, they sent vaguely stalker-like postcards to the home addresses of fans with the words “burn the witch” and “we know where you live” emblazoned across them. Shortly afterwards, they deleted themselves off the entire Internet – a process that involved erasing all social media posts and changing all profile pics to blank images. And then, this morning, they uploaded a video of an animated clay pigeon singing on Instragram, causing devoted nerds everywhere to pee their pants over the looped chirrup of a bird.

And now, the band have uploaded another animated clay teaser to Instagram. This one involves a woman tied to a tree while people in reindeer masks perform a strange sword-brandishing ritual, all to the sound of urgent violin strings. Essentially, it looks like if the creators of Wallace & Gromit remade The Wicker Man – and that’s an aesthetic you can only sit back and admire. So, what exactly is going on here? Is it a clip from a new video? A trailer for their new album? Or advance footage of True Detective season three?

Watch the clip below and decide for yourself: