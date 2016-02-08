Rainbow Bagels and Death-By-Selfie Statistics: Last Week in Art

Via

A lot went down this week in the weird and wild world of Art. Some things were more scandalous than others, some were just plain wacky—but all of them are worth knowing about. Without further ado:

+ Rainbow bagels trended across social media all week long. While the hype is new, the recipe is not: Scot Rossillo, of The Bagel Store in Brooklyn, reportedly invented this colorful breakfast fare over 20 years ago. [Business Insider]

+ These are the sobering statistics of death-by-selfie. [New York Magazine]

+ Pussy Riot released their new video “Chaika” as a protest against the actions of Russia’s prosecutor general, Yuri Chaika. [Rolling Stone]

+ Conspiracy theorists are claiming that there is a representation of a laptop hidden in this ancient Greek sculpture from 100 BC. [Daily Mail]

+ The Art Directors Guild’s 20th annual awards recognized, among others, The Martian, The Revenant, and Mad Max: Fury Road. [Entertainment Weekly]

+ A judge dismissed PETA’s suit against photographer David Slater, the alleged monkey-selfie appropriator, but the organization can still attempt to sue for damages. [Motherboard]

+ Researchers revealed that this small Kansas City museum is in possession of a rare, authentic work by Hieronymus Bosch. [The Wall Street Journal]

+ Lesbos donated 14,000 lifejackets to Ai Weiwei for his latest work about the refugee crisis. [The Art Newspaper; Instagram]

+ 400,000 photographs from Bradford’s National Media Museum will be moved to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to constitute what the museum is calling the “world’s foremost single collection.” [BBC]

+ A group of graduate students and professors at London’s Royal College of Art have designed a three-in-one jacket, sleeping bag, and tent for Syrian refugees. [Take Part]

+ Jason deCaires Taylor began installing his latest underwater work, Museo Atlantico: the “first underwater contemporary art museum in Europe and the Atlantic Ocean.” [PBS]

See more of deCaires Taylor’s process in our documentary, Building the World’s Largest Underwater Sculpture.

+ Iran signed an agreement with the Louvre museum with plans including exhibition exchanges, archeological digs, and actions against the looting of ancient artifacts. [Art Forum]

+ No one knows who is the rightful owner of Pablo Picasso’s Bust of a Woman. The resultant confusion has locked New York billionaire Leon Black and a Qatari royal in a legal batte over ownership. [Bloomberg]

+ Some inspired souls have launched the first ever Simpsons screenshot search engine, Frinkiac. [Mental Floss]

+ This is why self-driving cars cause accidents, fail tests, and attempt to kill their passengers. [Fast Company]

+ It was announced that the National Museum of African American History and Culture will open on September 24th of this year. [Smithsonian Magazine]

+ Uber’s new logo has been compared to an “asshole” and was reportedly inspired by the design of bathroom tiles. Snaps for you, Uber. [Dezeen]

+ Michigan art dealer Eric Ian Hornak Spoutz has been accused of selling dozens of counterfeit works by prominent American artists. [Yahoo]

+ There are further delays on George Lucas’s Museum of Narrative Art in Chicago after last week’s court ruling. [Chicago Tribune]

+ An unsuspecting rodent was killed by an 150-year-old trap in the Museum of English Rural Life. [Mirror]

