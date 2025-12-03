Ray J Slams Jay-Z & Beyoncé for Not Meeting and Taking Pictures With His Sister, Brandy, on Tour

Given their wealth and status, it would make sense if Jay-Z and Beyoncé aren’t mingling with others unless they have to. Ultimately, they’re billionaires and likely don’t engage with the outside world as other celebrities do, let alone regular people. However, leave it to Ray J to stick up for his big sister Brandy against Hov and Bey. He’s not feeling the fact that the power couple didn’t link up with the R&B legend on her tour.

Recently, the “One Wish” crooner posted a lengthy rant towards Jay-Z and Beyoncé on Instagram. There, he says that the pair went to Brandy’s The Boy is Mine tour with Monica and apparently didn’t meet up with Brandy afterwards. This didn’t sit right with Ray J, as if it were a slight to him. “N****s need to pull up when they pull up to the show,” he says. “Come on, say ‘what’s up’ to Brandy. Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B. I don’t like that. Y’all walk by Brandy’s room and never say what’s up.”

Apparently, though, he claims that they do always engage with Monica after these shows. But they allegedly never interact with Brandy when they’re backstage.

Ray J “crashing out” Against Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Big Sister Brandy in Long Rant

In the caption, the same energy was given, albeit in all caps this time. For the “Sexy Can I” singer, it’s all a matter of equal respect. Brandy puts in a ton of work on the shows, so Ray J argues that she should receive that recognition from hip-hop’s billionaire power couple.

“THIS IS COMING FROM THE HEART!! And I LOVE MY FAMILY AND I LOVE JAY AND BEY!! ——BRANDY AND THE FAMILY DID NOT CO-SIGN THIS! SHES SUPER FOCUSED ON MAKING EVERY SHOW GREAT! – I WILL PROB GET IN TROUBLE FOR THIS!! – BUT I LOVE JAY Z AND BEY!!” he writes.

In other Ray J news, he was arrested on Thanksgiving after allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend, Princess Love. During a wild, chaotic livestream, he threatened to kill a man for trying to take his kids away from him. “If these n****s step foot close to this door, I’m going to blow this f***ing s*** away, bro,” Ray J says at the time. Eventually, Love gathered her daughter, Melody, with tears in her eyes, saying the singer pulled a gun on them and that he’s an abuser.