Listen to Raye’s “Ambition,” a Post-Club Hymn with a Guest Verse from Stormzy

Let it be known, South London is on fire right now. Who knows what happened when these kids were growing up to cultivate all the ambitions we’re seeing, but Croydon, Peckham, Brixton, and the like can’t stop producing talent after talent at the moment: from Krept & Konan to Yungen to Daniel OG and the Neverland Clan. Today, we’re premering the latest: 18-year-old pop star, Raye.

Despite barely exceeding school age, Raye already has ten fingers in the pies of UK pop, collaborating and writing with Charli XCX, Illangelo, Wretch 32, Jimmy Napes, Two Inch Punch, MNEK, Alex Da Kid, and more. Today’s premiere, “Ambition”—which comes from her forthcoming Back 2 The Winter EP—is the type of nocturnal jam you want on when you’re gliding through the city at 4 AM in a solo Uber, post-club tingles charging through your body, sobering up, coming down, but feeling serene. And if that isn’t enough for you, it features a guest verse from yet another South London phenomenon, your man Stormzy.

“Working with Stormz was so dope,” explains Raye. “He is exactly like minded on ambition and success, so connected to this concept immediately. I have so much respect for his opinions, taste and his approach to writing music. We share a similar passion for being crazy about mad lyrics. He’s a real g.”

Listen to “Ambition” below.