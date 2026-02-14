Reading Is Sexier Than a Six-Pack: Why Bookworms Get More Dates

Want to increase your connections on dating apps? Start reading.

According to research by Headway, 24 percent of people instantly swipe right on dating profiles that show someone reading. What’s more, 75 percent prefer a well-read partner over a physically attractive one. Step aside, gym rats and world travelers—bookworms are about to steal the spotlight in dating.

Now, we all know that reading is commonly associated with wisdom, focus, and even depth. Those who spend their free time devouring novels or self-help books might appear more grounded and more intelligent than their peers, which increases their attractiveness.

In fact, 58 percent admit they’re unlikely to date someone who doesn’t read. For 1 in 7, a lack of interest in reading would end any chance of romance.

In other words, reading is sexy.

Why Has Reading Become a Turn-On?

For many daters, reading has always been an attractive hobby. Reading can increase intelligence, promote empathy, and encourage open-mindedness—all great characteristics in dating.

Not to mention, people who read often enjoy deep conversations and share profound perspectives on the world. I don’t know about you, but I find those to be some of the most attractive qualities a person can have. Physical attractiveness comes and goes, but true connection is built through depth and emotional intimacy, both of which are supported by reading.

“These days, we tend to seek partners on dating platforms. So the first thing that pops up is a photo,” says Dr. Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., LCPC, NCC, a licensed counselor and relationship expert at the Headway app. “But it’s not just a face or a beautiful background anymore that gets the swipe right; people look for some cues that would show foundation for connection, intelligence, and empathy.”

When daters spot books in someone’s profile, they might feel more compelled to swipe right. The presence of a novel or a nonfiction read speaks volumes. It communicates a willingness to learn, grow, and consider other perspectives.

Additionally, with so many people wasting time doom-scrolling on social media (myself included!), reading helps us practice better presence and even discipline.

“Studies show that 75% of people, regardless of physical attractiveness, find partners who read or indicate that they are well-read, more attractive,” says Degges-White. “This evokes a certain emotional maturity that people are seeking in a partner. People consider the presence of books as a sign of the willingness to better understand oneself and others, to develop empathy, and to be able to resolve conflicts.”

Updating Your Profile to Reflect Your Favorite Books

If you’re trying to appeal to a wider pool via your dating app profile, consider adding a few book references or photos showcasing your favorite novels.

Degges-White recommends choosing a book that illustrates your interests. Instead of faking your favorite read for validation, be honest about your preferences. So what if your dating app match reads classic literature while you prefer romance novels? Lying won’t get you far, and the right person will appreciate your authenticity.

Otherwise, you’ll end up matching with people based on a false narrative of you (pun intended). In other words, don’t be the 1 in 3 who admits to faking book taste to impress a match.

Be genuine with your interests, and you’ll attract the right people.

And if reading isn’t for you, well, don’t force it. While reading might be considered sexy, there are plenty of people who find other hobbies or passions just as much, if not more, of a turn-on. As silly and cliché as it sounds, being yourself on dating apps will attract the most authentic connections.