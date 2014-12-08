Photos of People Staring Up at the Freedom Tower in Shock and Awe

These are photographs of people looking at the building formerly known as the Freedom Tower​, now officially called One World Trade Center. Although commercial tenants started moving in last month, most employees won’t begin work there until January. So the people I photographed looking up are mostly tourists—people from other parts of the country and around the world—who stop to look up at the tower at a specific point near its base where the 9/11 Memorial’s swamp white oak trees part. Early this fall I noticed a remarkable natural light condition—at this spot, figures are illuminated by the blinding light that reflects off the tower’s slanted glass façade. Since then, I have spent weekends standing there with my camera, waiting for people to look up.

