Arc Raiders Update: Duplication Exploit Bans Issued, Shrouded Sky Release Date Window Revealed

The latest Arc Raiders update didn’t include patch notes, as there was no patch released this week. However, Embark Studios has revealed punishments for players who used the infamous item duplication exploit. Finally, we also have a potential Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky release date.

Arc Raiders Patch Notes Skipped – Duplication Exploit Bans Explained

Screenshot: Embark Studios

If you are looking for the latest Arc Raiders patch notes, there aren’t any this week. Embark Studios announced that there won’t be an Arc Raiders update on February 17, 2026. However, the Swedish studio also revealed that their investigation into the infamous item duplication exploit was complete, and explained how they were going to resolve it.

“That investigation has now concluded. Thank you for your patience while we took the time to do this properly. Though these exploits stemmed from a design flaw on our part, the way they were used had a real impact on the game’s economy and the way the community experienced ARC Raiders. It’s on us to address that and work to restore balance.” As a result, players who used the glitch might face consequences.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here are the punishments Embark Studios is going to give to accounts that abused the Arc Raiders item duplication exploit:

Warnings for low-severity cases where abuse was limited.

Removal of Coins tied to exploit activity.

Suspensions for the severe cases, particularly, where exploit usage had a significant impact on the in-game economy or other players’ experience.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The other major information revealed today is the expected Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky launch window. To be clear, Embark Studios did not announce a specific date. However, they did confirm that the major update is dropping next week (the last week of February 2026).

Based on previous expansion releases, such as the Arc Raiders Cold Snap update, this gives us a good idea of when it will drop. The Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky release date should be Tuesday, February 24, 2026. For your convenience here is when the update will likely launch in each region:

Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky Release Times (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 2:00 AM February 24 North America (ET) 5:00 AM February 24 United Kingdom (GMT) 10:00 AM February 24 Europe (CET) 11:00 AM February 24 Japan (JST) 7:00 PM February 24 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 AM February 24 Australia (AEDT)* 9:00 PM February 24

Screenshot: Embark Studios

As you can see based on previous releases, most Arc Raiders updates always drop on a Tuesday. This also lines up with their weekly patch notes. With Embark Studios confirming that Shrouded Sky is launching in the final week of this month, it would make sense for it to release on February 24, 2026.

It should be pointed out that the release times listed above could also vary. In previous months, Arc Raiders patches have been going live between 1:30 and 2 AM PT. But until Embark Studios officially announces the times, this is speculation. However, going off the last two expansions, this is pretty good release window for when the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update is likely to go live.