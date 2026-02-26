Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Outfits Revealed – All Leon & Grace Ashcroft Skins

Capcom has revealed all Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition outfits. From RE4 Leon to Dimitrescu Grace Ashcroft, here is every RE9 skin you can get in the deluxe version of the horror game.

All Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Skins

Screenshot: Capcom

The launch of Resident Evil Requiem is nearly upon us, as the game goes live worldwide at 9 PM PT on February 26, 2026. With RE9 having various pre-order rewards, you may still be trying to decide which version of the game to buy. Thankfully, Capcom recently gave us a full look at what skins are included in the Deluxe Edition.

There are a total of five outfits in the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition. Some of the standout cosmetics include a skin for Leon Kennedy that gives him his iconic Resident Evil 4 look. And of course, there is the Lady Dimitrescu costume, which turns Grace Ashcroft into the viral Resident Evil Village giant vampire mommy antagonist.

Here is a list of every Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition outfit:

Grace’s Costume: Dimitrescu

Dimitrescu Grace’s Costume: Film Noir

Film Noir Leon’s Costume: RE4

RE4 Leon’s Costume: Apocalypse

Apocalypse Leon’s Costume: Film Noir

For your convenience, we are going to post images of what each Deluxe Edition outfit looks like in Resident Evil Requiem:

Grace Ashcroft – Dimitrescu Costume

Screenshot: Capcom

Grace Ahscroft – Film Noir Costume

Screenshot: Capcom

Leon – RE4 Costume

Screenshot: Capcom

Leon – Apocalypse Costume

Screenshot: Capcom

Leon – Film Noir Costume

Screenshot: Capcom

How to Get the Grace Apocalypse Outfit in Resident Evil Requiem

Screenshot: Capcom

If you are a Grace fan doing a double take at that list, I get it. After all, the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition gives Leon an extra skin. However, that is because Grace Ashcroft’s final Apocalypse costume is actually included in all versions of RE9 as a pre-order bonus.

So if you want the Grace Ashcroft Requiem outfit, you need to purchase the game before 9 PM PT or 12 AM (Midnight) ET on February 26, 2026 At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether Capcom will make the skin available at a later date as a purchasable cosmetic. So if you want it, you should pre-order it ASAP!

Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Weapon Skins

Screenshot: Capcom

Finally, the RE9 Deluxe Edition also comes with a handful of bonus weapon skins as well. According to Capcom, it appears the cosmetics will only apply to the S&S M232 pistol and revolver.

S&S: Apocalypse Skin

Apocalypse Skin M232: Apocalypse Skin

Apocalypse Skin S&S: Noir Skin

Noir Skin M232: Noir Skin

All of the bonus RE9 cosmetics will be available immediately after the game’s launch on February 27, 2026. Unlike the Grace Ashcroft Apocalypse skin, you do not need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition to get access to five bonus costumes. Purchasing the $79 version of Requiem will get you instant access to the five skins for Leon and Grace.