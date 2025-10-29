Resident Evil Requiem Leak Claims Deluxe Edition Lets You Play As Lady Dimitrescu

The Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition packaging has allegedly been leaked online early. If true, the rumored RE9 edition will feature a Grace Ashcroft costume that transforms her into Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Requiem Lady Dimitrescu Skin Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Capcom, gamesonly

We are now a few months away from the launch of Resident Evil Requiem in February 2026, and there is still a lot we don’t know about the game. While RE9 has had many leaks, Capcom is keeping a lot of the game’s marketing close to the chest. So, many players have been wondering when the game’s pre-order bonus content would be revealed. However, a new leak of Resident Evil Requiem’s Deluxe Edition might have just given those answers.

Images of the supposed Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition first started to appear online through a German retail website. The leak also included a supposed pre-order bonus page, which revealed that the Deluxe Edition will include five Grace Ashcroft skins. However, the most interesting item is a Lady Dimitrescu skin, which turns Resident Evil Requiem’s Grace Ashcroft into the RE Village antagonist.

Screenshot: Capcom, gamesonly

When RE8 launched in 2021, “giant vampire mommy” memes exploded online as fans couldn’t get enough of the new villain. Well, Capcom has apparently taken notice of her popularity, as she is reportedly one of the many skins included in the Requiem Deluxe Edition. Of course, it goes without saying to take this leak with a major grain of salt. While it appears multiple retailers are now posting the images, it’s still not officially confirmed.

Everything Included in the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition

Screenshot: Capcom, gamesonly

Besides the tall vampire lady skin, Resident Evil Requiem also has a whole host of additional bonus content. According to the leaked images, players will be able to unlock charms that give Grace Ashcroft bonus stats in the game. This is an interesting addition, as charms first made their debut in the 2023 RE4 Remake.

Here’s the full list of the rumored RE9 Deluxe Edition Content:

5 Grace Ashcroft Costumes – (Lady Dimitrescu, Apocalypse)

– (Lady Dimitrescu, Apocalypse) 4 Weapon Skins – (S&S M232 Weapon Skin: Apocalypse)

– (S&S M232 Weapon Skin: Apocalypse) 2 Game Filters – (Screen Filter: Apocalypse)

– (Screen Filter: Apocalypse) 2 Charms – (Mr. Raccoon Charm)

– (Mr. Raccoon Charm) Audio Pack – (Raccoon City Classic)

– (Raccoon City Classic) Files – (Letters From 1998)

– (Letters From 1998) Resident Evil Requiem Steel book.

Screenshot: Capcom, gamesonly

Interestingly, original RE9 leaks claimed that the game was called “Resident Evil Apocalypse.” So it’s notable that many of the pre-order costumes and skins are called Apocalypse. For example, there is Grace’s Apocalypse costume and in-game filters. So, assuming this rumored Deluxe Edition is accurate, Capcom is directly referencing an old filter of the game.

Strangely, the RE9 Deluxe Edition listing still does not feature Leon Kennedy. The Resident Evil 4 protagonist has long been rumored to be a co-protagonist in the game. At this point, if the leak is true, then Capcom really doesn’t want to show off the character at all.