Resident Evil Requiem Leak Reveals Second Playable Character

After months of speculation and rumor, a second playable character in Resident Evil Requiem has been leaked. However, the new RE9 protagonist isn’t who players expected and has fans now confused about the game’s timeline.

Resident Evil Village Character Leaked in RE9 Deluxe Edition

Screenshot: Capcom, GameStop

Over the last four months, there have been numerous rumors claiming that Resident Evil Requiem will feature Leon Kennedy as a second playable character. So imagine fans’ shock when a new RE9 character leak reportedly surfaced online, and it wasn’t the infamous RE4 hero. Players were surprised when Rose Winters from 2021’s Resident Evil Village was recently revealed to be in the game. Yes, you read that right.

This latest update comes from a GameStop listing of Resident Evil Requiem. The gaming retailer had accidentally leaked details about the Deluxe Edition, including a cosmetic for the RE8 character. “’Morphic Visor’ Cosmetic Filter: A unique cosmetic look for Rose’s visor.” The bonus item essentially leaked that Rosemary Winters will not only be in Resident Evil Requiem, but will also be playable.

Screenshot: Capcom

Following the leak, GameStop immediately took the listing down. However, they have since re-posted the RE9 Deluxe Edition on their site but altered out the text which named Rosemary Winters. Fortunately, eagle-eyed Resident Evil fans were able to take screenshots of the product page before it was changed. However, a second retail leak might have revealed that Rose Winters’ Resident Evil Requiem cameo might be for a second mode and not the story.

Resident Evil Requiem: Rose Winters Might Be Part of a Mercenary Mode

Screenshot: Capcom

While players initially thought the Resident Evil Requiem leak meant that Rose Winters was a second playable character in the story, a second leak might have debunked this. A more detailed description of the RE9 Deluxe Edition was scraped from the GameStop page, and it appears that Rose might be in a secondary game mode instead.

“Face the terror of a new age with Resident Evil Requiem on PlayStation 5. This final chapter in the Winters family story follows Rosemary Winters as she investigates the sinister neo-Umbrella group, ‘The Sanctuary.’ The gameplay returns to third-person survival horror, blending classic combat with Rose’s new psychic abilities and the ‘Morphic Visor’ used to explore psychic memories.”

Screenshot: Capcom

Based on the description, it sounds more like a bonus mode. It also appears that the Morphic Visor ability and mode’s gameplay will get special PlayStation support with the DualSense controller. “Feel every jump scare, every shotgun blast through the DualSense controller’s unique haptic feedback.”

Resident Evil Requiem Rose Winters Leak Confuses Players

Screenshot: Capcom

Many Resident Evil fans were confused by the Requiem’s timeline after the new character leak surfaced online. Doing the rough math, Rose Winters would be around 7 to 10 years old by the time Resident Evil Requiem takes place. This has led some players to speculate that the DLC might either take place in the future (so post-game content) or is a non-canon mode.

“Rose can’t be in this game. She’s only 16 years old in 2035 in her DLC. We aren’t playing as a 10-year-old Rose or skipping to a 25-year-old in Requiem,” a skeptical fan on Reddit wrote, for example. Another user agreed and commented, “Yeah, unless this suddenly takes place fourteen years in the future, Rose is barely in kindergarten, let alone an adult.”

Screenshot: Capcom

Some fans speculated that Rose Winters could even have grown up quicker due to the mold storyline introduced in RE7 and Resident Evil Village. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Capcom makes Rose fit into the story. Because as of right now, the math ain’t mathing. Lastly, it begs the question where is Leon Kennedy? Perhaps those leaks about him were fake all along.