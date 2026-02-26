Resident Evil Requiem New Zealand Time – How to Play RE9 Early Using the NZ Trick

Resident Evil Requiem is now live for players who have their console set to New Zealand Time. Here is how to play RE9 early using the NZ time zone trick on Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.

Resident Evil Requiem New Zealand Time Explained

Screenshot: Capcom

After a year of anticipation, the launch of Resident Evil Requiem is finally upon us. Although RE9 doesn’t technically release in North America until 9 PM PT / 12 AM on February 26, some fans are able to play the game early by switching their consoles to New Zealand Time.

However, if you are wondering what time RE9 unlocks in NZ based on your own time zone, we’ve got you covered! Here is when Resident Evil Requiem goes live in New Zealand Time based on your region:

Resident Evil Requiem New Zealand Time Release Chart

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 3:00 AM February 26 North America (ET) 6:00 AM February 26 United Kingdom (GMT) 11:00 AM February 26 Europe (CET) 12:00 PM February 26 Japan (JST) 8:00 PM February 26 Brazil (BRT) 8:00 AM February 26 Australia (AEDT)* 10:00 PM February 26

As you can see, Resident Evil Requiem is now live in New Zealand Time in most regions. So if you want to access RE9 early in your specific region, you will need to utilize the NZ trick on your platform of choice.

How to Play Resident Evil Requiem Early Using New Zealand Time

Screenshot: Capcom

Before we dive into this, the New Zealand trick only works on PS5 and Xbox Series X. PlayStation users also have to take a few extra steps, which might make it more hassle than it’s worth. That said, here is how to play Resident Evil Requiem early using New Zealand Time.

Xbox Series X – New Zealand Trick

Screenshot: Capcom, Xbox

Step 1: Purchase Resident Evil Requiem on the Xbox store and preload it on your console.

Purchase Resident Evil Requiem on the Xbox store and preload it on your console. Step 2: Click on your console’s Settings menu.

Click on your console’s Settings menu. Step 3: Next, head over to your System tab and then find the Language & Location option.

3: Next, head over to your System tab and then find the Language & Location option. Step 4: In the Language & Location menu set your location to New Zealand, and restart your console.

In the Language & Location menu set your location to New Zealand, and restart your console. Step 5: RE9 should now be available to play, as your console believes its midnight in NZ.

PS5 – New Zealand Time Method

Screenshot: PlayStation

Step 1: Create a new PlayStation account and set it to New Zealand.

Create a new PlayStation account and set it to New Zealand. Step 2: Purchase Resident Evil Requiem through the New Zealand PlayStation store.

Purchase Resident Evil Requiem through the New Zealand PlayStation store. Step 3: Download RE9 and play it!

The problem with the PS5 New Zealand method is that you have to make a new account in NZ. On top of that, you also have to have a valid credit card that can purchase the game in New Zealand’s currency. Players often get around this by buying PlayStation digital gift cards that match the region through online shops.

But yeah, like I said, this is a bit of a hassle. The Xbox Series X method is a lot easier, as you can literally just buy the game and then change your console’s timezone with a few button clicks. Personally, I’m just going to wait to play RE9 on PS5 when it’s 9 PM PT in North America. But I also understand why people want to play Resident Evil Requiem as early as possible, as it’s easily one of the most hyped games in years!